Trade facilitation will enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in international markets - Dode Seidu

Business News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Chief Executive of the Africa Trade Academy, Mr. Dode Seidu, says when Ghana implements trade facilitation measures effectively, it will enhance the country’s competitiveness in international markets.



He stated that one major challenge facing the country in terms of trade facilitation is the overemphasis and focus of trade support institutions on their mandates rather than cooperating effectively to reduce costs and time for traders.



Mr. Seidu, who was conducting a two-day training on trade facilitation for public institutions, emphasised the need for cooperation among the trade institutions. He stated, “It is all about cooperation and compliance; we facilitate trade for compliant traders; if actors in trade are not compliant, then they should not expect the institutions involved in trade will accord them trade facilitation benefits.”



Taking participants through the trade facilitation toolbox based on relevant articles of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, Mr. Seidu emphasised the use of multiple trade facilitation tools, keeping in mind the principles of transparency, simplification, harmonisation, and standardisation, to reduce cost and time for traders. He also highlighted the benefits of trade facilitation for both the public and private sectors.



Mr. Seidu said at the end of the training, participants from the 13 public institutions will be able to implement the trade facilitation reforms within their institutions using simplified methods.



“I think the participants are ready to implement trade facilitation reforms in their own way to improve trade competitiveness,” Mr. Seidu reiterated.



He said trade facilitation is not a destination but a process, and can therefore be improved internally and continuously.