Trade dispute: Expectations of Nigerians ahead of government dialogue with Ghana

Business News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

• Nigerians in Ghana continue to cry over trade conflict in Ghana



• FG sends delegations to Ghana to resolve conflict



• Nigerians hopeful dialogue will settle dispute





The Federal government of Nigeria has instructed a ministerial delegation to visit Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between the Nigerian traders in Ghana and the local authorities.



The delegation which is said to arrive in Ghana on May 31, 2021, will be led by the Minister of Trade, Niyi Adebayo.



However, speaking to some Nigerians in Ghana on their expectations ahead of the dialogue, some were of the view that the meeting with the authorities is a step in the right direction and would possibly help resolve the conflicts.



Others believed the meeting would not change anything as these talks have been held on several occasions but no achievements.



Another was of the view that the problems facing citizens in Ghana, emanate from Nigeria and hopes this dialogue brings a lasting solution to the challenges.



Nigeria and Ghana have been in a serious trade conflict since 2019, which led to the locking up of shops in areas of Accra, Ghana.



Although there have been several cries to the authorities in Ghana to unlock the shops, there has been no definite response.