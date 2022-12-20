Trade actors discuss workable measures to boost local industry

Business News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has organised the maiden Made-in-Ghana Summit to deepen the conversation around the need to promote patronage and consumption of Ghanaian products and services, with the broader aim of building home-grown competitive brands that can impel growth of the nation.



The one-day summit, on the theme ‘Building Strong Ghanaian Brands for Global Competitiveness’, convened stakeholders in the local production space to discuss and proffer workable strategies to improve the consumption and patronage of locally-made products and services to drive the nation’s growth.



In a speech read on his behalf, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten reiterated the need to build resilient and competitive local brands to underpin the country’s sustainable development.



He said government’s primary commitment to this agenda is the flagship One District-One Factory programme, which has been designed to decentralise industrial development in order to ensure an even spread of manufacturing industries across all districts of the country.



“A major part of the solution we seek to solve the current crisis of cedi depreciation and rising inflation has been known to us all along – which is the need to look within and build Ghanaian manufacturing businesses with products that can compete anywhere in the world,” he emphasised.



According to the minister, the Made in Ghana Summit was a good platform to discuss the opportunities and challenges of building strong Ghanaian brands for global competitiveness; and further pledged government’s support to provide an enabling environment to make this a reality.



The summit also unveiled top Ghanaian entrepreneurs drawn from the local manufacturing and services sectors who have shown strong commitment to the Made-in-Ghana agenda with reputable businesses in key industries – including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, maritime logistics, automobile and aviation.