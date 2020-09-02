Business News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trade Minister to address 1st Africa Automotive Forum today

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Ghana’s Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the first Africa Automotive Forum for the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers. (AAAM)



The forum which will be held virtually on Wednesday September 2 2020, from 14:00 pm–15:30 pm forms part of a long-term goal to unearth the potential of Africa in the automotive industry to become a powerhouse.



The forum seeks to provide answers to questions on how Africa can unearth its potential in the automotive industry.



It will also offer insight on how the regional blocs can unite to write the legislation that could see hundreds of thousands of jobs created through the industry.



Expert stakeholders from across the world will be providing their insight at panel discussions through dialogue and debate that seek to unpack how Africa can jump-start its automotive industry.



The theme for day one of the forum will tackle; ‘Enabling the automotive policy by government’.



Mike Whitfield, AAAM President and Chairman of Nissan Group of Africa and Managing Director of Nissan Egypt, will lead the discussion on enabling government policy with automotive industry practitioners.



Financial and risk advisory firm Deloitte Ghana has partnered the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, to host the first Africa Automotive Forum virtually.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.