You are here: HomeBusiness2022 12 02Article 1673684

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Disclaimer

Source: atinkaonline.com

Tractor assembly plant to be established in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (8)

Listen to Article

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akubila-Addo has revealed that Ghana will soon get a tractor assembling plant.

Akufo-Addo made this revelation while speaking at the 38th National Farmers’ Day celebration at Koforidua.

He mentioned that plans are far advanced towards the establishment of a tractor manufacturing farm in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo said the initiative will help reduce unemployment and cost of tractors.

“Currently, I am happy to report that processes have been concluded towards the establishment of a tractor assembling plant in Ghana,” the president said in Koforidua.

“This will go a long way to reduce the cost of tractors and improve access to tractor parts and create jobs,” Akufo-Addo said.

Comments:
This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment