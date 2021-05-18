Toyota Ghana denies claims it is giving out gifts to mark 83rd anniversary

Business News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Toyota Ghana Company Limited has said that it is not giving out gifts as part of its celebration of 80 years.



In a statement, the car manufacturing giant stated that contrary to claims making the rounds, the company has not decided to



“Our attention has been drawn to a link circulating on social media indicating that Toyota is giving away gifts as part of her 80th anniversary celebrations.



“Please note that Toyota Ghana Company Limited (TGCL), the authorized distributors of Toyota Motor Corporation’s (TMC) products and services in Ghana has not received any official communication of such activity,” the statement read in part.



The company has therefore asked that the public disregards any such information as it is non-factual.



“We therefore advice the public to be cautious as they open this link since TGCL is not responsible for the content in the link,” it said.