Tourist sites, drinking spots reopened

Tourist sites, drinking spots will now be allowed to open as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions, President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced.



President Akufo-Addo made this known when he addressed the country on Sunday, July 26, 2020, on the management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.



He said the tourism destinations, open-air drinking spots can open with enhanced hygiene protocols being enforced while places such as pubs, nightclubs and cinemas must remain closed.



Restrictions on churches has also been eased, with the one hour duration extended to two for each service as well as restrictions on the transport sector relaxed.



At the time of the address, Ghana had confirmed 32,437 positive cases with 28,927 clinical recoveries and 3,349.

