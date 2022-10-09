You are here: HomeBusiness2022 10 09Article 1638875

Total tax revenue from January stands at GH¢51.58m, 0.9% fall in revenue target

The Ghana Revenue Authority has disclosed that the authority bagged a total tax revenue of GH¢51,580.17 million from January to September 2022.

This is away from its target of GH¢52,046.78 million representing a 0.9% fall.

The authority noted that it fell short of the target by GH466.61 million.

In a tweet, the GRA said: “The performance represents a nominal growth rate of 29.0% over the same period compared to last year’s collection of 26%. Domestic revenue grew nominally by 28.6%, while customs revenue grew nominally by 29.8%."

The Authority stated that since the beginning of the implementation of the levy in May 2022, the government has collected GH¢328.80 million, far from the revised target of GH¢611 million.

"We commenced the implementation of this levy in May 2022. Revenue from E-levy as of September 2022 amounted to GH¢328.80 million,” the post read.

“It is worth mentioning that on a month-on-month basis we continue to see a 20% improvement in the collection of the levy. It is therefore our expectation that this will continue and improve domestic revenue generation to support government expenditure”, the Commissioner-General, Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah stated.





