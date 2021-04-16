Total Petroleum and Fan Milk edge stock market activity upward

Business News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The benchmark index edged upward by 0.64 points (+0.03%) on the back of Total Petroleum (+1.59%) and Fan Milk (+0.92%) to close today’s session at 2,301.99 with a year-to-date return of 18.56%. The market capitalization was up 0.01% to close at GH¢58.09 billion.



The GSE Financial Index stayed flat at 1,835.25 with a year-to-date return of 2.94% while Fan Milk (+0.92%) inched the SAS Manufacturing Index 1.78 points (+0.12%) higher to close at 1,487.86 with a year-to-date return of -12.55%.



Trading activity weakened as 1,501,591 shares valued at GH¢1,401,201 changed hands from 8,313,063 shares valued at GH¢5,362,893 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 85.19% of the total volumes traded and 84.87% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.