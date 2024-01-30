Top 15 best-selling mobile phones of all time

Business News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When mobile phones were first introduced in the mid-1990s, they first served as patents for wireless communications for various purposes before that. With over 100 years in existence, mobile phones have become a vital accessory and everyday item for use.



As of 2021, about 90% of the global population, making up 7.1 billion people, were mobile phone users. From different ranges and models, these phones have played a vital role in humanity’s advancement, despite some risks.



According to recent figures published by visualcapitalist.com, it ranked 15 of the most-sold mobile phone of all time. The site complied data from various sources including Omdia, Wikipedia and Yahoo Finance.



Leading the pack of the most sold phones of all time is the much-beloved Nokia 1100, which made over 250 million in sales. The widely used mobile phone was discontinued by the company in 2009.



Manufacturers of the mobile phone again enjoyed success from another variant of the same model when it introduced the Nokia 1110, which sold 248 million units globally.



In third place on the 15-best-selling mobile phone list was iPhone 6, which sold about 222 million units globally.



The smartphone was so successful that its manufacturer Apple, relaunched the phone in China and India in 2017 to meet consumers’ demand.



See the full list below:







MA/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel