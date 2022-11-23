Top 100 CEOs to grace 'Made in Ghana' Summit slated for December 12

Business News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

The Made in Ghana Summit 2022 (Breakfast Business Networking) is scheduled for December and would highlight the importance of relying less on importation of commodities that could be produced locally.



The summit also seeks to deliberate on measures aimed at growing the country’s economy and promoting pertinent issues confronting the cedi's depreciating against the other major trading currencies and manufacturing downtime.



Top 100 CEOs, Diplomatic Corps and head of development partners have confirmed their participation for the Summit which is set to take place the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on December 12, 2022.



The event is being organised by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana with partnership support from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Free Zones Authority and other relevant stakeholders



The theme for the summit is; ‘Building strong Ghanaian Brands for Global Competitiveness’ with sponsorship support from Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd., McDan Group, M & G Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GOIL Company Ltd. B5Plus Group, Azar Group, Blow Chem Industries Ltd and J & G Insurance Brokers.



The Summit seeks to bring in foreign companies to establish contract, offshore, multinational manufacturing industries in Ghana to create jobs, wealth, reduce poverty, inflation, Cedi depreciation and industrialize our economy.



The key thrust of the one-day summit will focus on a holistic national framework that will project Made-in-Ghana brands as the surest and most bankable alternative to all.



The Made in Ghana Summit is designed to assemble over 200 influential manufacturing CEOs, captains of industry, business executives, development partners, diplomatic corps, policy makers and entrepreneurs on one platform to support government's industrialization agenda, modernize our agricultural sector to generate enough foreign exchange through exports.



“The economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made products are promoted through patronage first by its own people then through export. We need to diversify the economy so that we will not rely on imported commodity to survive as a country, produce the food we eat, make our own textiles, produce most of the things we use and create the right environment and also take advantage of the single African Market as created by the AFCFTA for industrial growth and Pan-African Payment and settlement systems (PAPSS),” said Sam Ato Gaise, Executive Director of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana.



