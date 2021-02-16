Business News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Tomato traders, transporters call off strike after police intervention

The Tomato Traders and Transporters Association have called off a strike after it raised concerns with the police over armed robbery attacks on its members and traders on highways.



The group had earlier said seven of its members had been robbed and shot in less than three weeks while returning from Burkina Faso resulting in the death of two drivers.



But national chairman for the association, Eric Osei Tuffuor has explained the decision to call off the strike comes after it held a meeting with the Ashanti Regional Police Command where they were given the assurance of being provided escort services.



“Five days ago, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander called me into his office. After the meeting, we called for a press conference, and he gave us the assurance that the IGP has instructed them to escort our convoy to Paga border. So, we started three days ago. About 100 trucks were escorted to Paga border,” Eric Tuffour told Citi Business News.



“Because of the quick response by the Inspector General of Police, we decided to call off the strike action. So now tomato is coming in quantities to various regions within the country,” he added.



The persistent attacks on the tomato traders had earlier raised fears on the commodity market. Prices of tomato had suddenly shot up due to the inability of importers to safely import the commodity.