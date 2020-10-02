Business News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

Togbe Afede leads Sunon Asogli Power, AWA to explore opportunities in Cameroon

President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV and Cameroon Prime Minister, Joseph Ngute

President of the National House of Chiefs and co-founder of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, Togbe Afede XIV has led a four-member delegation to explore opportunities in Cameroon power sector.



Togbe Afede who is also the founder of the SAS Finance Group and Africa World Airlines (AWA) and his team explored the prospects for African World Airline to ply Accra-Yaounde-Accra, via Douala.



In a statement signed by Mr Afetogbor in Accra, it was identified that the team will meet Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon.



It also highlighted that the team will meet Mr Eloundou Essomba Gaston, the Minister of Water Resources and Energy of Cameroon, Mr Omgba Oyono Lionel, the Director of Electricity at the Ministry, and top Executives of the Electricity Sector Regulatory Agency.



Togbe Afede XIV, was recently crowned the Entrepreneur of the Decade.



He has taken his passion for the development of Ghana and Africa to the territories of the Republic of Cameroon.





