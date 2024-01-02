Today in History: Trust in God for economic transformation - Bawumia

Business News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on January 2, 2023, entreated Ghanaians to trust in God to turn the country's economic woes around.



He said this while speaking at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Temple of The Church of Pentecost in Accra.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on citizens to place their trust in God to transform the economic fortunes of the country.



According to him, seeking the face of God and hard work is the surest way to address the current economic challenges.



Ghana is currently seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund under an Extended Credit Facility for a period of three years. The country has also recently defaulted on its external debt payments – a move that analysts have predicted will spell more gloom.



But Dr. Bawumia who was speaking at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Temple of The Church of Pentecost in Accra to usher in the New Year said government will continue to put measures in place aimed at restoring the economy which has left many citizens in disarray.



“As a government, we do recognize the difficulties we are experiencing in the country but with renewed strength and hope in the word of God, we are forever confident that, we will ride this storm and turn things around in the glory of God. We have been working while at the same time, trusting in God. We just don’t trust in God and fold our arms, we have to work,” the Vice president said.



Since the beginning of 2022, Ghana has been faced with numerous challenges which have impacted all key sectors of the economy and social life.



From a tumbling currency, credit rating downgrades, worker agitations, inflationary pressures, and fuel price hikes, among others, the governing NPP remains optimistic that the country will get back on its feet in due course.



