Business News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Today in History: Termination of PDS agreement unwarranted – US government

President Akufo-Addo with US president, Donald Trump

On October 23, 2019, the government of the United States of America (USA) served a notice to Ghana concerning the termination of the concession agreement between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the controversial Power Distribution Services Ghana Limited (PDS).



According to the US government, the cancellation of the deal was uncalled for as independent investigations conducted on the agreement proved the concession was valid.



“The United States of America notes this decision with regret. Based upon the conclusions of the independent forensic investigation, the U.S. position is that the transfer of operations, maintenance, and management of the Southern Distribution Network to the private concessionaire on March 1, 2019, was valid, and therefore the termination is unwarranted”.



Read the story orginally published in 2019 by 3news below.



The statement said as a result of the decision, Ghana will no longer qualify for the $190 million dedicated by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) for the 20-year deal.



Nevertheless, $308 million will still be available for further efforts to improve power supply in the country.







Find the full statement below:



On October 19, 2019, the Government of Ghana (GoG) informed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in Washington, D.C. of its decision to terminate the concession agreement between Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and private operator Power Distribution Services Ghana Ltd (PDS).



The United States of America notes this decision with regret. Based upon the conclusions of the independent forensic investigation, the U.S. position is that the transfer of operations, maintenance, and management of the Southern Distribution Network to the private concessionaire on March 1, 2019, was valid, and therefore the termination is unwarranted.



As such, MCC has confirmed that the $190 million funds granted to Ghana at the March 1 transfer to the 20-year concession from ECG to PDS are no longer available.



The United States underscores the importance of contract sanctity as essential to a conducive investment climate and a pre-condition for inclusive economic growth. In this spirit, the United States has worked with the Government of Ghana since the latter’s July 30 suspension of the concession in the hopes of finding a mutually acceptable solution that respected contract sanctity and the Government of Ghana’s interest in restructuring the concession.



Moving forward, the U.S. Government, through MCC, will continue to implement the Tranche I funds of $308 million with the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).



This funding will continue to support important improvements to the infrastructure of Ghana’s southern distribution network, increase reliability and power access to key markets, and advance energy efficiency programs directly benefiting the people of Ghana.



The U.S. Government is a committed partner and has full confidence in MiDA to lead the joint effort to deliver the projects funded through the $308 million remaining under the MCC Ghana Power Compact. The U.S. Government looks forward to continuing to work together with MiDA and the Government of Ghana to implement the remainder of the Power Compact.



Background:



On March 1, 2019, Ghana Power Distribution Services, Ltd. (PDS) assumed operation and management of the staff and assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) under a 20-year concession agreement. Private sector participation is a central reform under MCC’s Ghana Power Compact. This is critical to the long-term sustainability of related infrastructure investments and the financial recovery of the energy sector in Ghana.



The Compact comprised two tranches of funding: $308 million available upon the official start of the current Compact, and a second tranche of $190 million, which was available upon a successfully executed concession agreement, which the United States maintains occurred on March 1, 2019.

