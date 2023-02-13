Today in History: Salaries of most Ghanaians not good enough – Kofi Amoah

Business News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Ghanaian business magnate, Dr. Kofi Amoah, on December 14, 2021, bemoaned the meagre amount of money Ghanaian workers receive as salaries.



“For a lot of Ghanaians who are working if you look at the salaries, their head is below the water they cannot breathe; so, when they come to work you do not have 100 percent of their focus because at the end of the month the money you give to them cannot take care of everything so they have to be thinking of something else to supplement their income," he said.



He also added: “So, let's say you are doing fee education which is good. A lot of people are being educated but the teacher's salary is mind is not, therefore, the quality of education given is not the best."



Ghanaian business mogul and economist, Kofi Amoah, has said the salaries of most Ghanaian workers including public sector workers were not the best.



Kofi Amoah who said this in an interview on GhanaWeb TV stated that the payment structure in Ghana had to be thoroughly looked at to ensure that employers in Ghana including government pay workers the right salaries.



He said this was so essential because paying workers well would ensure employees focus on their duties at work which would enhance productivity and innovation.



Workers being productive and innovative, he said, would lead to the development of the country.



Dr Amoah explained the work of an individual should not only provide them income but should be an extension of the person as well as his/her adventurism and curiosity adding that this was the reason why employees of huge companies like Facebook are so innovative.