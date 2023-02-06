Today in History: Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry

Business News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, in November last year bemoaned the increase in prices of food items in the country.



According to him, government needs to stem the soaring inflation to allow Ghanaians heave a sigh of relief amidst the economic crisis.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, "Prices of items including everyday medication, salt, gari and cooking oil, are constantly on the rise. If you do not buy an item at a particular point in time, you are likely to find that the price has significantly increased a few hours later."



Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed worry over the high inflation rate that has witnessed the price of basic food items increase each passing day.



Mr Mahama has once again called on the Akufo-Addo government to work around the clock and find a lasting solution to the economic crisis. In his public lecture 'Building The Ghana We Want' delivered on October 27, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress outlined some measures that can help save the situation.



In a tweet dated November 5, Mr Mahama lamented the current price of salt and gari which has now become expensive to the ordinary Ghanaian under the NPP administration.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked to have faith in his government to turn around the woes of the state.



On Sunday, October 30, the president referenced how the New Patriotic Party managed to properly handle the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana at a time when developed nations were struggling to contain it and assured that they will restore the economy.



"When I said, at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we knew what to do to bring the economy back to life, but not how to bring people back to life, it was not said in jest."



"We had done it before, and we were on course to doing it again. Ghana’s economy grew by a remarkable 5.4% in 2021, signifying a strong recovery from the 0.5% growth recorded the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Akufo-Addo.



