Today in History: No more ‘aboboyaa’ on Motorway effective Nov. 1 - Henry Quartey

Business News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Last year, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, stated that effective November 1, 2021.



He argued that the move was to get rid of tricycle operators from the Highways as part of the 'Let's make Accra work Agenda'.



"So, effective November 1, tricycles cannot and will not be allowed to ride on the motorway. So, the 90 days, they will be restricted to their respective assemblies rather than on the principal streets… effective November 1; as for the Tema Motorway, they cannot ride on it, they can continue their business in other areas," he said.





Read the full story originally published on October 23, 2021 by rainbowradioonline





The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has indicated that the ban on tricycles, widely known as 'aboboyaa' on Accra's Highways, is expected to take effect from November 1, 2021.



The Minister was sparking at the official launch of 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' in Accra today, Friday, October 22, 2021.



He said the major place of concern for the exercise to begin is the Tema Motorway.



He argued that the move is to rid tricycle operators from the Highways as part of the 'Let's make Accra work Agenda.'



"So, effective November 1, tricycles cannot and will not be allowed to ride on the motorway. So, the 90 days, they will be restricted to their respective assemblies rather than on the principal streets… effective November 1 as for the Tema Motorway they cannot ride on it, they can continue their business in other areas," he said.



The Minister further noted that a one-week grace period would be given after the creation of public awareness by the assemblies.



Operation Clean Your Frontage Launched



He said he had already engaged with the heads of the tricycle operators, adding that the operators' leadership is informed of the new order.



"But within the 90 days period there will be a lot of engagements, I have already engaged the leadership of the tricycle users and they have understood what we are saying that it is rather to their benefit."



He said the ban of "aboboyaa" on the principal streets is to benefit the tricycle operators in the country.



He also stated that the ban of tricycle users from the highway is to ensure the compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180).



The bye-law, according to the Regional Minister, will ensure road regulations for motorbike riders are enforced to address the issue of abandoned vehicles on the streets.