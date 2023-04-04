Today in History: 'If you sleep more than 8 hours, you are an idiot' - McDan

Business News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

CEO of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel Mckorley, described young entrepreneurs who oversleep and spend little time working on their dreams as lazy.



According to him, young entrepreneurs must expunge laziness, work hard and develop a positive attitude towards work.



He said “any person, who sees the rising of the morning sun through his window, stretches, and goes back to bed, is an idiot. In other words, if you are a young entrepreneur and you sleep for 8 hours, you are an idiot."



McDan said this at the launch of the Ashanti Regional Chapter of Ghana Young Entrepreneurs conference.



Read the full story originally published on April 7, 2017, by www.ghanaweb.com



Speaking at the launch of the Ashanti Regional Chapter of Ghana Young Entrepreneurs (GYE), Dr. Daniel Mckorley, Chairman of McDan Group and advisory board member of GYE threw a challenge to the young entrepreneurs.



Dr. Daniel Mckorley who was the keynote speaking at the conference, share his life story with the young business owners by way of motivation.



He said, “Growing up, I did all kinds of jobs; selling on the streets, drivers’ mate, a messenger etc. I have been through a lot. At the age 28, I made my first 1 million Dollars but lost all at age 32. In my entrepreneurial life, I have always guided myself with this principles; being strict, not relying on help, setting up multiple strings of income, expunging laziness, sleeping less, being sales driven, self-branding, being consistent,hardworking, determine, good attitude, high integrity and above all am always ready for failure.”



He congratulated the leadership of GYE for the initiative and urged them to push this agenda devoid of politics and self-aggrandizement. He also urged the new Regional committee to work hard to bring all young entrepreneurs under GYE for a stronger voice.



The CEO of GYE, Mr.Sherif Ghali in his welcome address expressed sincere gratitude to the organizers and the members in the region.



He went further to indicate that GYE will be launched in all ten Regions in Ghana to ensure the development of young entrepreneurs is being championed.



According to him, “Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs (GYE) began as an informal association of some few young entrepreneurs who identified the need to come together in early 2015. The group Headed by Mr. Sherif Ghali was officially launched on 19th of November, 2016 in Accra.



GYE is registered under the registrar General as a Non-Governmental Organization (N.G.O), the National Youth Authority (NYA), and an associate member of Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs.



At the moment GYE has a membership of over 6000 young business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.



I call on you and all young entrepreneurs who are driven by the passion to create wealth, jobs and contribute to national development to join Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs (GYE). A youth association that is a firm believer of networks and its major strategic direction is based on its ability to build a robust network of entrepreneurs and create a strong movement that will be the voice to be reckoned with in championing youth entrepreneurship nationally”.



In attendance were, the KMA Mayor, Chiefs, Opinion Leadersand senior Entrepreneurs and speakers from the Ashanti Region.



The GYE National team will be in Sunyani on 3rd April, 2017 and Tamale on 7th April, 2017 to launch the regional chapters of BA and Northern Region as well.