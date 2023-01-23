Today in History: Ghanaians to pay ‘Trosky’ fare electronically

Business News of Monday, 23 January 2023

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari, stated that patrons of trotro will pay their transport fares electronically.



He said that this initiative by the government will reduce the issue of "change" among passengers and bus conductors.



“If you are going to board a trotro, all you need to do is just ask for the mobile money number of the driver, then you transfer the payment. This innovation will curtail the occasional scuffle between passengers and conductors over a few cedis changes," he disclosed.



Speaking on a topic 'Innovative Financial Service for Business and SME’s Development', at a symposium held at the University of Ghana, Dr Afari noted that the regulation would allow most traditional payments to be done digitally and would change payment in Ghana and reduce queues at the banking halls.



”Last year, we organised a stakeholders forum to discuss and review the Electronic Management Guidelines and Payment System Act and consolidated it into one piece of legislation which is now called the Payment System and Services bill. We have met the economic management team to make a case for the passage of the bill,” he mentioned.



The Bill therefore seeks to promote the availability and acceptance of electronic money and other forms of payment services as retail payment medium. It also seeks to create an enabling regulatory environment for convenient, efficient and safe retail payment and funds transfer mechanisms as well as provide the necessary safeguards and controls to mitigate the risks associated with electronic money business and other payment services.



The Deputy Governor said the Bank of Ghana had observed that the public had shown interest and appreciated recent innovative ways using technology to transact business.



He said after the introduction of formal banking in Ghana over 60 years ago, only 11.4 million out of the about 28 million Ghanaians had bank accounts. He noted however that after the institution of electronic money issuance guidelines in 2015, over 23 million people now have mobile money accounts “if we consider that as an account”.



He said penetrating into low-income communities by banks had been hindered by the high cost of building and rentals as well as operational overhead cost. Dr Afari noted that while brick-and-mortar branches were expensive for banks to maintain in rural and deprived communities, the cost of travelling to urban areas was also high for many rural customers.



”The institution of electronic money issuance guidelines, payment system in 2015 which sought to promote and supervise electronic and other payments, will help in funds transfer, clearing and settlement systems and has helped the Telecom’s to collaborate with banks to provide financial service to people especially SMEs.



The high prevalence of mobile phones and other electronic devices have made it convenient to expand access to financial services across the country,” he argued.