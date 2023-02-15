Today in History: Ghana’s bullet train coming - Engineer Mensah

Business News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Chemistry Engineer, Dr Charles Owusu Mensah, in July 2022 announced that Ghana will have bullet trains soon.



According to him, the much-talked bullet trains were coming on board to boost the country’s economy.



Ghana’s acclaimed technologist and renowned chemistry engineer, Dr Charles Owusu Mensah, has assured Ghanaians that the much-talked bullet trains are coming on board to boost the country’s economy.



According to him, the introduction of the bullet train is a seamlessly integrated system that will help travel around the country.



He added it is the way to go in recent times.



The man who is at the forefront of Ghana’s technology financing made this revelation speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta host of the Taxi Rank on Accra-based Class 93.1 FM on Friday, July 15, 2022.



He announced that as an engineer who has spent most of his time in the United States of America, he is focused on achieving this feat for Ghana's technological development with his Dubai bankroller.



He noted that Ghana’s bullet train if operational can transport some one million Ghanaians across the country.



He was quick to add that the introduction of bullet trains will not kill air travel in the country.



He noted that the bullet train has been introduced in Kenya and it is doing a marvellous job in that country.



Ghana’s bullet train if operational will allow passengers to use their cell phones to do bookings, he noted.



He said the train has a QR code that customers can scan with their cell phones and have their issues of boarding settled.



The Bullet train is a network of high-speed railway lines in Japan.



Initially, it was built to connect distant Japanese regions with Tokyo, the capital, to aid economic growth and development.



Beyond long-distance travel, some sections around the largest metropolitan areas are used as a commuter rail network



It is operated by five Japan Railways Group companies.