Today in History: GBC goes house-to-house to collect TV licence fee

The house-to-house collection of TV license fees began in October 2017.



Despite backlashes from the general public the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation promised to ensure it delivers on its mandate to collect the fees.



Ghanaians noted that it was not GBC's mandate to commercialize but only serve as a public institution.





State broadcaster GBC will start its house-to-house collection of TV licence fee from this week in Accra.



Speaking at the launch of the collection campaign at Broadcasting House in Accra, Director General Dr. Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow asked the government to help enforce the collection of the license.



He threw a challenge to the public to hold the corporation to task if it fails to deliver on its mandate.



Meanwhile, the President of Salt and Light Ministry, Rev. Joyce Aryee, has asked the public to desist from comparing the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation to other media houses.



She said the State Broadcaster's mandate is to educate and enhance content and not to commercialize.



She said the public must support GBC through the payment of the TV licence to address some pressing needs of the Corporation.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it will partner the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in the collection of TV licence.



COP Prosper Ablor, who represented the IGP at the launch said the police will support the GBC in the collection exercise.