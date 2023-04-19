Today in History: Food shortage may hit Ghana in 2023 - GAWU projects

Business News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers Union, Edward Kareweh, has projected an increase in food prices by 2023 if care is not taken.



According to him, the government has not rolled out enough policies to ensure that there is a boost in the production of food this year [2022].



Mr Kareweh further stated that farmers, on the other hand, were overburdened during the current planting season as they were 'forced' to purchase fertilizers themselves for the season.



This, he said, leads to a low agricultural output because the total cost of production has shot up.



He noted that farmers will not be able to apply the right amount of fertilizers to their crops due to the shortage of fertilizers.



“All this means that there will be a low output of agriculture at the end of 2022. The implication of that is that come next year, the food situation will be more serious than it is today,” the General Secretary added.



Mr Kareweh said his outfit was yet to see policies from the government that seeks to ensure that there is an increase in agricultural production this year and beyond.



