Today in History: Economy under Akufo-Addo worst in 4th republic – Owusu Banahene

Business News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Owusu Banahene, in May 2021 averred that the local economy has been the worst-performing one under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He accused President Akufo-Addo of mismanaging the economy.



“Under President Akufo Addo's suppressive government, families have experienced the worst form of hardship with prices of food items, essential goods and services, skyrocketing beyond the reach of average citizens,”. The economy has collapsed. It is the worse economy in the 4th Republic,” Nana Owusu Banahene said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.



Read the full story originally published on May 19, 2021 by Richard Bediako.



Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Owusu Banahene, has accused President Akufo-Addo of mismanaging the economy.



Nana Owusu Banahene said Ghanaians are currently struggling under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government due to Ghana’s poor economic standing.



“Under President Akufo Addo's suppressive government, families have experienced the worst form of hardship with prices of food items, essential goods and services, skyrocketing beyond the reach of average citizens,”. The economy has collapsed. It is the worse economy in the 4th Republic,” Nana Owusu Banahene told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He indicated that economies of countries such as Cote D’lvoire were flourishing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The economy messed up before Coronavirus set in. If the economy was so good, why is it in shambles? Côte d’Ivoire’s economy is surviving despite Coronavirus. This government is just engaged in propaganda. Life is hard for citizens,” he insisted.



