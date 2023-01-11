Today in History: Akufo-Addo speaks on close relation with Jospong

Business News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in September last year noted that the Chief Executive Officer of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, was his business partner and not a friend as purported by many.



According to him, government supports the Jospong's projects because it stimulates the growth of the economy.



“Some people have asked why Dr. Siaw Agyepong and I are friends. We are business partners, not friends. I discovered that he is doing good for Ghana, which is why the government is supporting him. He is not the only one we are rooting for. The government is ready to assist businesses and entrepreneurs who are doing something positive to help the economy grow,” President Akufo-Addo said at the memorial service of the late Opanin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, father of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.



Read the full story originally published on September 11, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Opanin Kwame Agyepong died in June this year after battling short illness.



The 98-year-old deceased was buried on Saturday, September 10, 2022.



