Today in History: 5G internet not coming to Ghana anytime soon – Telecoms Chamber

Ghanaians who are eager to experience the 5G technology will have to wait a while longer because it requires too much investment, the chamber of telecommunications has said.



5G is the fifth generation of cellular network technology. 5G can support up to a million devices per square kilometer, while 4G supports only up to 100,000 devices per square kilometer.



The top countries with 5G include South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.



Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has predicted that 5G internet will cover up to 65% of the world’s population by the end of 2025.



In a report published Monday, the company — which is just one supplier of 5G infrastructure and equipment — said 5G would handle 45% of global mobile data traffic within six years.



Speaking on the Morning Starr Thursday, CEO of the telecoms chamber Ken Ashigbe said Ghana will have to put in more to experience the superfast internet service.



“In Ghana, it will take a little while in having 5G. We’ll need to move the 4G to about 80% before we can move to 5G. 4G in Ghana has only about 6% investment as we speak . 5G requires a lot and so it might take a little more time”.



He also noted: “The valuation of spectrum should be based on market conditions. We pray that government will price the spectrum such that it can be purchased easily. We should be able to follow some countries who do not sell the spectrum too high. It is sold such that government does not lose in selling it as well. We need to definitely look at the price of spectrum”.