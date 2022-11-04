'Times are rough, but we are still good to go for the future' - Yofi Grant

Business News of Friday, 4 November 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Yofi Grant, has stated that there is still hope for Ghana to come out of the current economic challenges.



He noted that Ghana still remains an attractive investment destination for investors.



“Despite all these problems, we still manage to find the good things to project outside there, and for that reason, we’re still really loud on the minds of many investors,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



“I mean times are rough but we are still good to go for the future. Ghana is never going to collapse; Ghana is going to come back stronger and build better. And I’m very confident of that because of where I sit,” he added.



Yofi Grant further disclosed that players in the real estate and Fintech space are willing to do business in Ghana due to the positive business climate the country has.



He said, “I’m seeing businesses that are willing to do real estate and data centers because they think Ghana is the best country despite everything; to scale up on ICT, especially Fintech. And beyond that, we are seeing people [foreign investors] who are coming in to do agriculture and manufacturing because they believe that with our policies, we have our Ghana which will be a good place to scale up production and value addition.”



“So, the interest is there, even in the 1D1F we are seeing foreign interest coming significantly. And so, there are opportunities,” he added.



