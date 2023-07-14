Throw Bawumia out in 2024 - Kwakye Ofosu jabs VP over inflation rate

Business News of Friday, 14 July 2023

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has called on Ghanaians to vote Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia out of office for allowing the country’s inflation rate to soar to its current state.



A former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu described Dr. Bawumia as the worst head of the economic management committee Ghana has had in a long time.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu made this analysis through a tweet where he compared the June 2023 inflation rate of 42.5%t to that of his party, the NDC in 2016 which stood at around 15%.



“Inflation for June 2023 was 42.5%. When Bawumia was grinning from ear to ear in mockery of the NDC in 2016, inflation hovered around 15%.



“He has been a disaster as Head of the Economic Management Team. The very worst we have ever had. Throw him out in 2024!” Felix Ofosu Kwakye wrote on Twitter.



The Ghana Statistical Service announced on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that Ghana’s inflation rate for June increased marginally to 42.5% from the 42.2% recorded in May 2023.



This means that this is the rate at which prices of goods and services increased in June.



It also indicates that in the month of June 2023, the general price level was 42.5 percent higher than in June 2022.



Moreover, Dr. Bawumia who is the head of the economic management team is aspiring to become the flagbearer for the NPP and subsequently the president of Ghana in 2024.



