Three stocks advance as Cal Bank leads trading activity

Business News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The GSE Composite Index was up 1.06 points (+0.04%) as a result of gains in three counters to close the session at 2,437.68 with a 25.55% year-to-date return. The market capitalization edged up by 0.02% to settle at GH¢59.51 billion.



Societe Generale (+1.25%) and Enterprise Group (+0.68%) moved the GSE Financial Index up by 1.53 points (+0.08%) to close at 1,865.57 with a 4.65% year-to-date return.



The SAS Manufacturing Index advanced by 3.56 points (+0.27%) on the back of Fan Milk (+1.67%) to close at 1,316.19 with a year-to-date return of -22.64%.



Trading activity waned as 159,254 shares valued at GH¢152,526 changed hands from 1,002,641 shares valued at GH¢1,438,514 in the previous session.



Cal Bank dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 56.58% of the total volumes traded and 49.63% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to surge.