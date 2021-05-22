Think about companies with market authorisation not EU – Omane Boamah to govt

Business News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: Kasapa fm

A Former Communications Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has advised government to think through patent and market authorisation in the quest to produce vaccines and drugs.



The European Commission has named Ghana as one of its possible manufacturing hub of Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.



“At the meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission indicated the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa,” a statement from the Office of the President said.



The announcement was made known during a two-day working visit by President Akufo-Addo, to Brussels, Belgium, from the 19th to 20th May.



Commenting on the development, Dr Omane Boamah argued that to manufacture drugs or vaccines, “you need patent authorisation or go under compulsory licensing,” however neither the European Union(EU) nor the Government of Ghana has the patent to set up manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.



“At best the EU (at this stage) can only help Ghana establish a production plant,” the Health Policy Planning and Financing Expert noted, urging the Government of Ghana to think about the companies who have market authorisation.