They don’t know what they are talking about – Prof. Adei on Minority asking BoG governor to resign

Business News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A renowned economist, Prof. Stephen Adei, has noted that the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies will have adverse effects on the economy.



According to him, the demands of the Minority have not been thought through thoroughly.



“First of all, they don’t know what they are talking about,” Adei said. “If the BoG governor and the deputies resign today, the impact on us will be gargantuan.”



“Do you know the impact on the depreciation of the currency and the total external confidence on our system? There are certain things you can say only in opposition. But this is irresponsible opposition…,” he was quoted by asaasenews.com.



Prof. Adei also added that causing the total destruction of an economy that is already in shambles is one reason the country’s development has issues.



“You can’t say I will sink the ship and take its pranks to build my house. Ghanaians think that anything you will do to bring the government down is acceptable, this is one of the greatest menaces to our development,” Adei said.



The Minority on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, demanded the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies over losses incurred up to the tune of GH¢60.8 billion in the 2022 financial year.



Addressing journalists, Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson the governor had a 21-day ultimatum to step down.



“We call for the resignation of the governor of the central bank and his deputies within 21 days,” he said.



“We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the central bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminal mismanagers of the finances of this country and Save the Bank of Ghana,” he added.



