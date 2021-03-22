These four African women are setting the bar as international leaders

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There’s been this perception that some jobs are male dominated and any woman who attempts to be in that field will fail.



But there are some who have broken these barriers to compete with the men to make a niche at the top of these positions.



GhanaWeb in this article puts the spotlight on 4 women who have made strides in jobs tagged to be for men.



Lucy Quist



She’s the managing director at Morgan Stanley in London. Years ago, she was appointed by FIFA as their president of the Normalization Committee. Moving on life after her role in the ‘football’ domain, she worked as an electrical and electronic engineer at Ford Motor Company.



Lucy Quist is mostly recognized for holding the position as the Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo.



Valentina Mintah



When it comes to trade and business automation, the name of Valentina Mintah is mentioned because of the niche she created for herself despite her positioned being male-dominated.



According to reports, she’s the first black woman to hold the position of Global board executive at the International Chamber of Commerce.



She’s the Founder of West Blue Consulting which facilitates trading as well as save businesses and government lots of revenue in the maritime sector.



Freda Duplan



This woman has been in the corporate world for some time now as she worked with Nestle Group as the CEO and market head of the company.



She also held the position as the Ghanaian managing director of Nestle Ghana Limited. She’s currently the board chair of directors at Zenith Bank-Ghana.



Salma Okonkwo



Another woman leading the fore of a top position is Salma Okonkwo, who is the board chair of Puma Energy and the founder of Blue Power Energy.



Salma has been described by many as one of Africa’s ‘asset’ in the Energy sector. Having been equipped with the necessary skills in energy; from oil and gas to renewable energy; she went and founded UBI Petroleum in 2007.



The company was into the procurement, storage, marketing and distribution of petroleum products in the West Africa sub-region.



She recently launched Blue Power Energy Limited (BPE), an energy firm that is developing a US$200 million solar farm project in Northern Ghana. It’s goal is to create a sustainable energy future for Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa that will drive economic growth.