These 3 women founder-CEOs have raised over $3 million in Ghana

As the world evolves, women are defying all odds to attain great feats that in the past were the hallmark of men. Even in a male-dominated industry such as science and technology, the percentage of women venturing into these fields has seen some marginal increases in the past few years.



According to Afridigest.com, these three female founder CEOs have raised over $3 million in Ghana and Africa.



They are Miishe Addy, CEO of Jetstream Africa, Meghan Mc Cornick, CEO of OZE, and Lydiah K. Bosire founder and CEO of 8B Education Investments



Miishe Addy is co-founder and CEO of Jetstream Africa, an e-logistics company headquartered in Tema, Ghana, focusing on cross-border trade.



Addy is Ghanaian by heritage and American by birth.



According to a CNN.com report, she grew up in Texas and earned a philosophy degree from Harvard. But she always felt the pull to do something more innovative and impactful.



“After moving to Ghana in 2017, an opportunity to innovate presented itself in an unexpected way. So, she followed her intuition and dove head-first into the male-dominated shipping logistics industry – launching Jetstream in a country where women-run businesses are not only common, they are celebrated,” the report added.



Meghan McCornick is the CEO and co-founder of OZÉ, a mobile platform that equips small business owners in Africa to make data-driven decisions to grow their businesses and access capital.



According to her, she has spent her career trying to figure out how best design, entrepreneurship, and public-private collaboration can help solve intractable global problems.



Last year, her company raised over $3 million to scale its digital record-keeping and embedded finance products, according to tech-crunch.com.



Dr. Lydiah Kemunto Bosire is the founder and CEO of 8B Education Investments, a financial and education technology platform specialized in lending to African students to attend world-class global universities and supporting them to succeed.



Lydiah is a Kenyan national, who launched a partnership to originate $30 million of loans over a period of three years in support of 8B’s lending program that enables African students to pursue their studies in United States (U.S.) universities.



