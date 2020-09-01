Business News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

There will be no privatization or sale of Kotoka Airport - Aviation Minister affirms

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

The Aviation Minister has reaffirmed that there will be no privatization or sale of infrastructure of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



According to Joseph Kofi Adda suggestions of a privatization must be refuted as the airport company currently has no management contract in place to allow a private company to control the activities of the KIA.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Monday August 31, the minister explained the Akufo-Addo government was keen on enhancing the aviation sector as it was critical to the economy.



“We are very concerned about the aviation sector because of the vision of the President. Nana Addo Dankwa decided to set a dedicated ministry for aviation. The reason simply is that there is great potential in the Aviation sector to help in the development of the country,” the minister said.



“I want to make it very clear to the media and the general public that under the tenure of Nana Akufo-Addo there is not going to be any sale of the airports and infrastructure,” Kofi Adda added.



Meanwhile, some workers and staff of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) earlier in July this year, embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure over the ‘alleged sale’ of the airport company.



The Ministry of Aviation however quickly dismissed the allegations by the Airport Workers’ Union that the management of the airport company is going to be ceded to Turkish company; TAV-SUMMA Consortium.

