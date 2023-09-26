There was no spillage activity at Bui dam - Authority

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Management of the Bui Power Authority has said that a news item that noted that spillage from the dam had displaced several residents in Buipe is false.



The said news item was published by myjoyonline.com and read on Joy 99.7 FM on September 25, 2023, titled “Flood from Bui Dam spillage leaves 1,500 residents displaced in Buipe”.



According to the Authority, it has not been involved in any spillage activity and therefore refutes the claims.



“It is important to note that whenever there is a need to engage in a spillage, comprehensive measures are taken to provide adequate notice and education to all communities along the downstream river channels and all stakeholders. These measures are implemented to ensure the safety of lives and property before, during, and after a spillage,” stated the Authority in a press release on Tuesday.



Bui Power Authority therefore asked the media to retract the publication.



“We hereby strongly advise myjoyonline.com and Joy 99.7 FM (operated by the Multimedia Group Limited), to retract the publication and issue an apology through the same medium and refrain from making any further defamatory statements against the Bui Power Authority,” the Authority added.



