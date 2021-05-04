The success of every manager is dependent on his staff – State Housing MD

Business News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Managing Director (MD) of the State Housing Company, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah on May Day has heaped praises on his staff.



According to him, any organisation with an effective staff will always make their management look good, and that crop of staff is what can be found at the State Housing Company.



“A good manager will say or will be described as competent only because his staff is doing great work. If you see a manager being awarded and celebrated, you should always look at the team behind him or her. In my 4 years at State Housing Company, the staff have been phenomenal and it has been an honour working with them”.



He indicated that when one has a lazy person as MD but the staff are super efficient, that MD will always be hailed for doing exceeding well. “But if you put Jesus Christ as MD and his staff is lazy, then no work will be done”.



Kwabena Ampofo advising managers and heads of institutions asked them to have good relationships with their staff if they want to achieve the maximum level of efficiency. “You also need to listen to them and resolve issues they bring forward,” he told Akosua Manu on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Attributing his success as State Housing MD to staff, he stated, “The staff have done great work and I believe the company and government will get the chance to reward them”.



He also applauded President Akufo-Addo for keeping the public sector running, and following through with his resolve to not fire any public sector employee regardless of the economy suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.