The stable economy I left for Akufo-Addo is shrinking – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Maham, says the Akufo-Addo-led government is shrinking Ghana’s economy after the taking over a very successful one.



According to the former President, regardless of the money borrowed by the Akufo-Addo government, there is nothing to show for it.



In a post on Facebook questioning the current government’s records when it comes to the economy, the former President said “In 2012, the size of Ghana’s economy was 41.6 billion dollars. In 2016, on my watch as president it was 54.5 billion dollars – a nominal change of 13 billion dollars in 4 years.



This year, 2020, on the watch of Akufo-Addo as president, Ghana’s economy is projected to be somewhere 66 billion dollars, which means the NPP government in four years changed the size of the economy by 11 billion dollars – note in 4 years; 13 billion dollars under my watch and 11 billion dollars under NPP. This is what the data says, and it is verifiable. You can examine the data for yourselves.”



He indicated that in all the government has borrowed GHC 140 billion since it came to power but nothing is there to show for it unlike him who borrowed GH¢54 billion during his tenure and used it for the various infrastructural development in the country.



“This government has meanwhile borrowed GH¢140 billion as against GH¢54 billion during my presidency.”



Mr. Mahama who is the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress has indicated that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is high on promises but low on delivery unlike him who has a number of projects to his credit.



