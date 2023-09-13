The real danger to cocoa production is galamsey - GAWU

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Agriculture Worker Union (GAWU) has asked the government to focus on the real problem that is affecting cocoa production in Ghana.



According to the Union, increasing cocoa prices is laudable but the real elephant in the room is the issue of illegal mining.



The General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh, said farmers are being forced to sell their farmlands to persons who are engaged in illegal mining activities affecting cocoa production.



“Sometimes, the galamseyers use very ruthless methods to push the farmers to sell their farms to them. For instance, if they decide to channel all their dirty water on your farm, you cannot go to the farm again, and you are forced to sell the farm to them.



“So these are the areas that the government must look at seriously to ensure that the real danger to cocoa production which is galamsey is dealt with otherwise, the government cannot continue to increase cocoa prices to the point where it can compete with the revenue that galamsey will give to the farmers. So as much as increasing the cocoa prices is one way of improving their income, the government also needs to address the encroachment on cocoa farms by galamseyers,” he told citinewsroom.com.



SSD/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards