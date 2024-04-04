The propaganda won't work - Atta Akyea on load-shedding brouhaha

Business News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has said the Committee is ready to look into the cause of the recent intermittent power supply disruptions in the country.



He said the committee will work with data and facts, therefore persons who want to politicize the power outages will not be given the chance.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Samuel Atta Akyea pointed out that key stakeholders in the energy sector will meet with parliament's energy committee on Saturday, April 6, 2024, to discuss how the power supply challenges would be addressed.



“It is important to know that the Energy Committee wants to interrogate this matter critically… We looking at data which is apolitical so you cannot come and do propaganda with facts, it won't work," he stated.



Samuel Atta Akyea further said, "If you do not have the power, you can’t conjure some propaganda and noise to bring the power. So you need to own up as to why we are having this challenge then those who are experts will look at it and say look, these are the obvious challenges...these are the solutions."



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA), Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Energy Commission, and the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, with his technical team are expected to be in the meeting on Saturday.



His comment comes after the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to furnish it with a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.



Amidst escalating concerns over the persistent power cuts across the country, some Ghanaians have called on the power distribution company to release a load-shedding timetable.



ECG’s management, however, maintained that the power outages stem from technical difficulties and no formal load-shedding schedule will be implemented.



In response to the growing public outcry, the PURC issued a directive on March 18 instructing ECG to unveil a load-shedding timetable by April 2, 2024.



This, the PURC said will provide clarity and transparency regarding the power supply challenges faced by consumers.



