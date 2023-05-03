The new way to home ownership

Business News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: Priority View Homes Ltd

Owning a home has always been one of the best decisions a person can take. It’s also the best advice for a better living when you retire from active work and service. That’s why there’s the wise saying that “There’s no place like home”.



Homeownership is also one of the best investment choices one can make both in the medium and long term. However, it has not been easy to acquire a home. Many individuals dream of being homeowners in Ghana but the constant rise in cost of living and expenditure has only made such dreams stay dreams.



A lot of people wish that the hassle to acquire a home and the difficulties associated with it would ease over time, but that hasn’t happened, and it doesn’t look like it will ease anytime soon. That notwithstanding, many are still trying every now and then to find the way forward to homeownership with less stress.



One bold step that a Real Estate company has taken is the company’s new way to home ownership policy called the “Joint Home Ownership Scheme”. Priority View Homes Ltd has introduced an innovative scheme to enable prospective home buyers to have access to a home of their choice with less difficulty. The scheme is purposely designed to aid individuals to acquire their dream homes with the little savings they’ve made.



Ms. Sonia Ofori, the Marketing Manager of Priority View Homes Limited, explained that under the Joint Home Ownership Scheme (JHOS), interested persons come together with their limited resources to the ‘team’ and purchase a home in the company’s new project named “The LEGACY” where the purchasing model offers the team about 40% discount on the price of the home from Offplan.



When the home is fully completed, the value of the said home appreciates over 80%, over a-12-month period. Such an increase in value allows the individual members of the team a reasonable return on their investments thereby enabling them to now acquire a home individually from the investment.



The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Eric Affaidu, added that the team is also allowed to decide on how it intends to grow its investment from the property acquired thereby making its decision independent of the developer.



The decisions can vary from home acquisition to rent-to-own, or for business purposes. Eric Affaidu further encourages prospective home buyers to take advantage of the company’s innovative scheme available to boost their chances of buying a home now.



The Project Manager of the company, Kofi Doe Tsinuglo stated that the benefits of the scheme are many including the following.



a. Parties in the team are protected by a binding agreement.



b. Prospective buyers do not need a huge amount of money to qualify to join the scheme.



c. Investments to buy are also protected by a “Performance Bond” from an accredited insurance agency.



d. It is less risky.



e.Prospective buyers’ financial commitments to the team are secure and safe.



f. Buyers under the scheme own the property together and there’s guaranteed transparency.



g. Your investment value is maintained against inflation as the value appreciates.



h. There’s the dual income stream that accrues from your property.



He concluded that the company has therefore made available one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments in “The LEGACY” project at Dzorwulu under a joint home ownership scheme where prospective homeowners are taking advantage to improve their chances of owning their own homes at prime locations in Accra and other locations of their choice.



The LEGACY, a luxurious skyline of 8 storey building with a serene view of Achimota Forest and Airport Residential Area, is an ongoing project located at the heart of Dzorwulu.



Investing in the LEGACY under the JHOS is the best decision you can make to guarantee a fulfilled home ownership ambition.