You are here: HomeBusiness2024 04 10Article 1925331

Business News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'The mess is deep' – UG Professor laments bad state of the economy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Professor Lord Mensah Professor Lord Mensah

Professor Lord Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has raised concerns over the nation's current economic outlook.

Taking to X formerly known as Twitter on April 9, 2024, he highlighted the negative impact a depreciating currency like the Ghanaian Cedi could have on the affordability of essential commodities.

“The depreciation of the Cedi is making the consumption of petrol products expensive. Ghana does not have alternative exports to neutralize this effect.

“Therefore, the continuous depreciation. Cocoa was doing the trick, but the sector is in comatose. The mess is deep, menua!” he said.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of April 8, 2024, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.9117 and a selling price of 12.9247.

At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar can be bought at a rate of 13.20 and sold at 13.60.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 16.3062 and a selling price of 16.3251.



AM/KOD

Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel