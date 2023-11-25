The imported items KT Hammond is fighting so hard to restrict

Business News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

The Minority Caucus of parliament on Friday, November 24, 2023, managed to stop the government from laying a legislative instrument (L.I.) to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products into Ghana.



This was after a heated exchange between the minority and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, who was seeking to lay the L.I. on behalf of the government.



The minority caucus Members of Parliament (MPs) after making arguments about the house not forming the quorum needed for the L.I. to be considered, said that the L.I. cannot be passed because if the import of the 22 goods is restricted, Ghanaians are going to suffer because the country does not have the capacity to produce them.



The trade minister was, however, adamant, insisting that the restriction of the said items would boost local production.



Below is the list of items whose import the government wants to restrict:



FIRST SCHEDULE (regulations 1(a), 2 and 20)



LIST OF SELECTED STRATEGIC PRODUCTS



1. Rice



2. Guts, bladders and stomach of animals



3. Poultry



4. Animal and Vegetable Oil



5. Margarine



6. Fruit Juices



7. Soft Drink



8. Mineral Water



9. Noodles and Pasta



10. Ceramic Tiles



11. Corrugated Paper and Paper Board



12. Mosquito Coil and Insecticides



13. Soaps and Detergents



14. Motor Cars



15. Iron and Steel



16. Cement



17. Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



18. Fish



19. Sugar



20. Clothing and Apparel



21. Biscuits



22. Canned Tomatoes



