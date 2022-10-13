The environment is no longer conducive for businesses to thrive - Odike

Business News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike, has stated that the business environment is no longer conducive, especially for Ghanaians.



He said since 1992, successive governments have always gone on what he described as lose-win negotiations with our foreign partners when it comes to our minerals and natural resources.



He stated that we negotiate by giving up 90 per cent to foreigners, taking loans and using the 10% to service our debts.



This he said has affected the benefits that the country needs to derive from our mineral resources.



To resolve this challenge, Odike who wants to be elected as president in 2024 said he would change the narrative and ensure that Ghana gets between 30-40 per cent on any deal with our partners.



He explained that the rule would be explicit and politicians will no longer negotiate deals on behalf of Ghanaians but rather experts.



He promised to add value to our natural resources so Ghanaians would benefit from them.



He added that the economy is also not in the best shape and that alone is also affecting businesses, depriving people of their jobs.



He further promised to introduce a system where business owners would get soft international loans, create a conducive atmosphere, build more factories, mechanised agriculture, and export more.



“I will support Ghanaians to take commanding heights of the economy by ensuring that they are the majority owners of businesses in the country.”