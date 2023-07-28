The day of reckoning for the demolition of my factory is inevitable - Raymond Archer to McDan

Business News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Raymond Archer, has said there is no way persons responsible for the collapse of his factory at the Trade Fair in Accra will get away with it.



Raymond Archer reiterated that the governing New Patriotic Party has a track record of collapsing businesses they think belong to supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said the day of accountability will come at the right time.



The businessman, who had his multi-million dollar company demolished years ago in a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb said, "No sensible businessman in the history of Ghana’s politics has politically targeted and destroyed the business(s) of a fellow businessman and hopes that they will get away with it. I can assure Mckorley that the day of reckoning is surely coming and the days of smash and grab will give way to a day of accountability."



"As for my factory, I would like to place on record that the day of reckoning for the demolition of my factory is an inevitable corollary. There is no way the people responsible will get away with it. We live to see," part of his statement read.



He further said, "I would like to place also on record that I stand by what I said in the Radio Gold interview because everything I said and is saying now is nothing but the truth. I however reject any claim by Dr McKorley that any of the statements I made in the said interview did threaten to cause harm or can be construed to be an intent to cause harm to the person of McKorley."



His response comes on the back of comments made by the Board Chair of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, McDan on Thursday, July 27, 2023, that he will continue to pursue his business endeavours with integrity despite criticism against his dealings.



It would be recalled that officials of Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited in 2020 pulled down structures belonging to different companies following a redevelopment project to be taken at the Trade Fair Center.



Raymond Archer, who had his companies - Universal Labels and Packaging Co. Ltd (UNIPACK) and Colour Planet Limited - at the Trade Fair were also demolished.



According to him, the court had placed an injunction to stall the demolition exercise, however, authorities of the Trade Fair Company Limited carried out the exercise without prior alert.



He noted that he legally acquired the property, therefore, the actions of the authorities are unjustifiable.



Read the press statement below;







ESA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







