The crucial role of data analytics in sustainable business transformation

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

In today's business landscape, sustainability transcends buzzword status and has become a pivotal part of operational strategies across industries. The metrics for gauging a company's success have evolved, now mandating that outcomes are not only financially sound but also sustainably achieved. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have transitioned from optional to essential, dominating boardroom discussions worldwide.



There are standards to guide reporting, but the specific implementation depends largely on the company and the industry in which it operates. Here are some examples of the standard metrics in each of the ESG focus areas:



Environmental – carbon emissions, air & water pollution, green energy initiatives, waste management.



Social – DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), data security, customer satisfaction.



Governance – board diversity, executive compensation, accounting integrity and transparency.



In the financial industry in Ghana, the introduction of the Sustainable Banking Principles by the Bank of Ghana has redefined the landscape and provided a guideline to ensure responsible and sustainable banking. By following industry standards and guidelines, accurately measuring progress and implementing interventions to counter the impact of a business’ operations, organizations can achieve their objectives of providing sustainable financial outcomes.



Historical Context and Technological Evolution



The genesis of ESG can be traced to the 1960s, with socially responsible investing marking the beginning of a conscious shift in business operations. The last decade has seen an exponential increase in ESG adoption, propelled by technological advancements in AI, Cloud Computing and IoT.



These technologies have revolutionized sustainability efforts, offering new data points and solutions that enable organizations to scale their offerings with a reduction in the financial and environmental costs. IoT devices, for instance, now provide critical data on energy consumption, waste management, and carbon emissions.



These advancements have provided massive volumes of data which support the goal of building sustainable businesses. Even though this brings a great opportunity, the large volumes of data also present challenges for companies interested in meeting their ESG objectives.



Some of these challenges include navigating fragmented and inconsistent data landscapes and the absence of advanced analytics platforms. A strategic approach to data analytics is indispensable in surmounting these obstacles, facilitating the identification of trends and patterns that inform actionable insights for sustainable decision-making.



Data Analytics: A Keystone in ESG Strategy



Data Analytics is the process of collecting, transforming, and exploring raw data to identify trends and patterns that provide actionable insights for better decision-making. As technology continues to transform the way we operate, data analytics has become a business imperative for modern businesses.



A tailored ESG strategy, underpinned by data analytics, is vital for organizations aspiring to meet their sustainability goals. This strategy should encompass a purpose-driven mission endorsed by top management, an employee transformation strategy educating on ESG roles, and a redefined digital transformation strategy with intentional focus on sustainability.



By employing data analytics tools, such as real-time ESG dashboards, businesses can continuously monitor and minimize their environmental impact, ensuring initiatives align with sustainability targets. For example, imagine a real time dashboard that tracks energy usage and efficiency in an organization. By analyzing consumption patterns and identifying inefficiencies, organizations can reduce their carbon footprint and environmental impact, showcasing the tangible benefits of data analytics in ESG endeavors.



Embarking on the journey to integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives into business operations may seem daunting at first glance. However, the process of building effective ESG reporting solutions can be straightforward if approached methodically. Companies can start today by:



1. Identifying Initial Opportunities - The initial step for companies looking to integrate ESG solutions is to identify readily accessible data—the "low-hanging fruits". These can include data from employee management systems, marketing analytics, and other internal systems that are already being collected but may not have been previously considered through an ESG lens. The key lies in aggregating this data at a central point, ensuring that it is clean, well-organized, and easily accessible. This foundational step allows companies to begin assessing their current ESG performance and identifying areas for immediate improvement.



2. Expanding ESG Data Collection - With the foundational data in place, the next phase involves expanding the scope to include data points that have not been traditionally measured or considered part of ESG initiatives. This may encompass a wider range of metrics, such as supply chain sustainability, energy efficiency, carbon emissions among others. Companies need to strategize on how to collect, measure and analyze these additional data points effectively. This may involve investing in new tools or platforms, training staff on ESG data collection and analysis, or partnering with external experts to enhance their capabilities.



3. Implementing Long-Term ESG Strategies: Once companies have a comprehensive view of their ESG data, both from traditional and newly integrated metrics, the focus shifts to developing actionable strategies. These strategies should not only address current gaps but also set the groundwork for long-term sustainability goals.



Navigating Environmental Considerations



Although there are numerous benefits of data analytics in promoting proper ESG practices, it is essential to acknowledge the potential environmental ramifications associated with data analytics itself. There is a school of thought that data and analytics in itself has a huge negative impact on the environment. It is indeed true because of the number of resources these advanced machine learning models use in analyzing large volumes of data.



The computational resources required for processing these volumes of data, particularly in advanced machine learning models, can exert a significant ecological footprint.



Businesses can employ various resource management strategies such as investing in cloud computing. According to the AI Consulting Group, companies on the cloud can reduce carbon released into the air by 88%, and lower power utilization by up to 84%. Also, by including ESG metrics as key performance indicators, businesses can keep an eye on resource utilization to ensure minimal adverse environmental impact.



Conclusion



Incorporating data analytics into ESG strategies is crucial for achieving sustainable business transformation. Leveraging data insights enables companies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental footprint, comply with regulations and ensure financial outcomes are achieved sustainably.



By initially focusing on the low-hanging fruits, businesses can begin to measure and implement data-driven improvements in sustainability practices. As they progress, they can tackle more complex scenarios, continuously driving sustainable outcomes with increasing sophistication.