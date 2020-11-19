Business News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

The ‘Obaatan Pa’ programme is Ghana Beyond Aid in action - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called the Ghana CARES ‘Obatan Pa’ Programme as Ghana Beyond Aid in action which is expected to turn around the economic fortunes in 2021 at 5.7 percent.



He said this on Wednesday, at the launch of the Ghana CARES programme in Accra.



The programme, which is also known as the ‘Obaatan Pa’ is a GH¢100 billion development initiative designed by the government to mitigate the economic challenges brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking at the launch of the programme, President Akufo-Addo said, “This three and a half year, two-phased ¢100bn Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa Programme is Ghana Beyond Aid in action! We must take advantage of the opportunity the pandemic has afforded us to do things differently.”



Akufo-Addo also indicated that government will provide 30 percent of the funding with 70 per cent coming from the private sector towards implementing various programmes and activities.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government’s commitment to building a resilient and people-centred economy with opportunities for all.



“Fellow Ghanaians, I pledged to build a Ghana that works and gives every one of us the opportunity to improve our lives. Over the last 3 years and 10 months, my government has done exactly that. We have stabilized the economy to create the enabling environment for business”, he said.



Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo spoke on behalf of the president.





