The NPP has been a huge joke in government - Kwakye Ofosu lists economic reasons

Business News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Former deputy minister of Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu has outlined economic performance indicators that show that the governing New Patriotic Party has been a "huge joke in government."



In a social media post dated April 4, Kwakye Ofosu described the overall performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado government as one of "rubbish governance."



He said the economy had been destroyed, the economy bankrupted as a result of wastage by the government tasking that the NPP be kicked out of office as quickly as possible.



"The NPP has been a huge joke in government. They have offered rubbish governance, destroyed our economy, rendered us bankrupt, defaulted on our debt, destroyed our currency, wasted billions of public funds and imposed the worst ever economic hardships on us and should be booted out at the earliest opportunity," his post read.



Ghana is meanwhile undergoing external debt restructuring as part of conditionalities for an International Monetary Fund loan facility of US$3 billion.



Government approached the fund last year amid an economic squeeze brought on by a depreciating currency, galloping inflation, rise in the general cost of living, government being shut out of the international capital market and suffering multiple economic downgrades.



Whiles the opposition insisted that the headwinds were as a result of wanton borrowing and mismanagement, the government blamed the malaise on the aftershocks of COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.



Government and the NPP have serially promised to do all it takes to put the economy back on track.



