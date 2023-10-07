The Luckiest seasonal draw launched in Accra

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: GeniusLoci LTD

The ‘Luckiest’ Seasonal Draw, the first ever seasonal game of chance, has been launched in Accra to “help put money into the pockets of people,” particularly around the Christmas period.



The game, being run under the Caritas platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), which is also the regulator, is an initiative of GeniusLoci Limited, a local Ghanaian company.



Mr Dennis Adutwum, Chief Executive Officer, GeniusLoci Limited, explained that the game structured to be participated in during the last quarter of every year, is designed to offer players the chance to win various life-changing cash, to reward people at the end of the year.



It is starting from October until December 23, when the community win and the luckiest ticket winners would be declared.



At the launching on Wednesday, Mr. Adutwum said the project came out of a dream- “the seed of an idea that focused on how to make the world a better place for all using a common and easily accessible platform and thanks to Information technology and innovation, we are here today.”



The vision was to create a world where everyone was a winner and contributes to nation building while the mission was to position social and entrepreneurial interventions as mass consumable products by leveraging technology and innovations for the benefit of communities, livelihoods and professions, he said.



Mr Adutwum said in all, 100 communities that have been categorised into artisanal, fisherfolks, police, journalists, Aboboyaa, Zongo, welders, Kayayei, Golf, CEO, among others, would be offered the platform to participate in the game by purchasing tickets from one Ghana cedis to GHC5,000 according to whatever moneys they could afford using the code *712#



There would also be the “borga” community where those in the Diaspora would be offered the opportunity to sign into a link https://theluckiestafrica,com/ to participate in the draw.



Each of the communities would be offered 1000 tickets each to buy and participate in the draw, while all those who buy tickets in four lucky communities out of the 100 would be awarded when their communities were selected.



A community is made up a group of people with similar interest and trade.

Mr Sammy Awuku, the Director General of NLA, who declared the launch, urged the public to patronise it as it was a way of giving back to the community.

“I am happy that you chose this seasonal period because that is the time people bring a lot of money to spend,” he said.



He said many entities, under the NLA Act 722 and its third-party collaboration, had come under the Caritas initiative where the Authority put its systems at their disposal to facilitate their operations, just as in the Luckiest seasonal draw.



Mr Awuku pledged the support of NLA to make the game a success and ensure its permanent continuation, once the organisers operate strictly under the law.















