'The Lord knows best' - Ofori-Atta to Kwasi Kwarteng after sack

Business News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has shared his sentiments on the firing of British-born Ghanaian UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.



The Minister stated that it was painful to realize that a Ghanaian has strived to achieve such a feat but has had to lose the job just a few days after the appointment.



Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as UK's chancellor after 6 weeks in office.



According to a Reuters report attributing the development to the UK Times newspaper, Liz Truss is preparing to reverse a decision announced in the country's mini-budget which was delivered by Kwasi Kwarteng.



The mini-budget has since sparked financial turmoil in the markets and caused a revolt among Conservative MPs in the UK.



Ofori-Atta added that he has reached out to Kwesi Kwarteng with a message that says God knows best.



“The pain or sadness is that he is a Ghanaian reaching almost the highest level, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Yes, we sat together three days ago.



“I am always very optimistic, if one is really doing things in truth there might be some waves but the Lord will see him through. I was surprised at what happened. I have sent an email to him, I told him the Lord knows best,” Ofori-Atta is quoted by 3news.com.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:













SSD/FNOQ