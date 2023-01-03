'The Bible is a poor guide for macroeconomics' - Prof. Hanke jabs Ken Ofori-Atta

Business News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

American economist, Prof. Steve Hanke has resumed his attacks on Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta critiquing the Minister's resort to Biblical references to back his belief of an economic resurgence.



In a January 2, 2023 tweet in which Hanke posted a story by the Economist titled "Ghana has struck a preliminary IMF deal and halted debt payments," the economist quoted a Biblical reference the Minister made late last year.



"Ghana's Finance Minister Ofori-Atta justified defaulting on debt by quoting the Bible: "nothing will be lost, nothing will be missing."



"The Bible is a poor guide for macroeconomics. It’s time for Ofori-Atta to stop bamboozling Ghanaians and get real," he emphasized.



The Biblical reference was used by Ofori-Atta when he announced a Domestic Debt Exchange programme, one of the key conditions that led to a government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff-Level Agreement days later.



The government suffered backlash from labour especially over the plan to include pensions in the Exchange programme, which plan has been revoked with individual bondholders now impacted.





